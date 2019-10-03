|
Felix "Phil" Grat passed away peacefully Sunday morning at his home in Pine Grove.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara; a daughter, Diane; a son, Richard; two granddaughters, Shannon Clevenger and Michelle Linkletter; and two grandsons, Jordan and Jacob Grat; five great-grandchildren, Isabella and Joseph Alamaraz, Haylee Lahr, Michael Eaton and Mia Rose Linkletter; a sister, Roberta Jelicks. He was also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Keith Stanlis; his sister-in-law, Joyce Wright, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Donna Ruchok.
A private memorial will be held by the family. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 3, 2019