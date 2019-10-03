Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Felix Grat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felix Richard Stanley Grat

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felix Richard Stanley Grat Obituary
Felix "Phil" Grat passed away peacefully Sunday morning at his home in Pine Grove.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara; a daughter, Diane; a son, Richard; two granddaughters, Shannon Clevenger and Michelle Linkletter; and two grandsons, Jordan and Jacob Grat; five great-grandchildren, Isabella and Joseph Alamaraz, Haylee Lahr, Michael Eaton and Mia Rose Linkletter; a sister, Roberta Jelicks. He was also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Keith Stanlis; his sister-in-law, Joyce Wright, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Donna Ruchok.

A private memorial will be held by the family. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felix's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now