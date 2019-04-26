Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fern A. Felty. View Sign Service Information Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home 24 East Main Street Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972 (570)-385-3381 Viewing 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Paul's United Church of Christ Summer Hill Auburn , PA View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM St. Paul's United Church of Christ Summer Hill Auburn , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in South Manheim Township on May 27, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Merlin and Lillian Kerschner.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Sherwood P. Felty Sr., on Sept. 22, 2011.



Fern was a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1957.



She was a homemaker for most of her life.



Fern was a devoted and active member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ of Summer Hill, Auburn, where she served her church teaching Sunday school for over 40 years,and was a member of Friendly Circle.



Her life revolved around her church, family, youth and music.



She is survived by a son, Sherwood P. Felty Jr., husband of Amanda, of York; two daughters, Sheila Hertzog, wife of Shannon, of Ephrata, and Sheryl Fuller, wife of Greg, of Mechanicsburg; as well as two grandchildren, Jacob Cotroneo and Erika Felty.



A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Summer Hill, Auburn, with Pastor Kenneth McDowell officiating. A viewing will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be privately held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. At the family's request, donations in Fern's memory may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 1235 Summer Hill Road, Auburn, PA 17922. To extend online condolences, visit



republicanherald.com



republicanherald.com

