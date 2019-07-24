Fern Louise Flynn joined our heavenly Father on July 20, 2019, after a battle with cancer.



Fern was born Nov. 27, 1927, in Shillington. A daughter of Emma and William Beckey, she was one of six children, Dorothy, Helen, William, Melvin and Robert. All of her brothers and sisters preceded her in death.



She resided in Hazleton for most of her life.



Fern was a dedicated homemaker and stay-at-home mother. She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church in Mahanoy City.



She was married to Robert Henry Flynn, who passed away March 21, 1983. She lost a daughter, Nancy, in August 1985 and a son, Thomas, in July 1997.



She is survived by her six other children, Kathleen Keath, Larry Flynn and wife, Bernadette, Robert Flynn and wife, Cindy, Richard Flynn and wife, Karen, Gerry Flynn and wife, Tina, and Janice Bertuola and fiance, Peter Minneci. She had 11 grandchildren, Kylan Flynn, Macey Keath, Jason Flynn, Hollie Flynn, Jordan Flynn, Trevor Flynn, Jessica Flynn, Kaitlyn Flynn, Alex Flynn, Joseph Bertuola and wife, Angeline Alessandri, and Dylan Bertuola. She recently celebrated her first great-grandchild, Giada Louise Bertuola, the daughter of Joseph and Angeline Bertoula.



Services will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 300 W. Centre St., Mahanoy City. A service will be held at 4:30 p.m. with Deacon Dave Henninger officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 24, 2019