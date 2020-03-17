|
Ferne L. Troup, 92, of Deep Creek Road, Ashland, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.
Ferne was born Sept. 21, 1927, at home, a daughter of the late Earl and Ida Yoder Merwine.
Ferne was a graduate of the former Hegins Township High School, Class of 1945.
She was married to Delbert D. Troup for 51 years, until his passing in 1996.
Ferne was a cherished member of St. John's "Kimmel's" Church, Barry Township, where she was active in the Ladies Guild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis; daughter, Karen Troup; brothers, Arthur, Palmer, Allen, Glen and Lewis Merwine.
She is survived by son, Duane D. Troup and wife, Linda, Hegins; granddaughter, Tracy Derck, wife of Robert, Shamokin; four great-grandchildren, Toby Tobias, Kylee Lash, Jesse Lash and Alexis Troup.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be made in St. John's "Kimmel's" Cemetery. Contributions can be made to St. John's "Kimmel's" Church Memorial Fund. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
