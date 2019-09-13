|
Florence A. (Perlinsky) Caulfield, 82, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Genesis Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born in Shenandoah, May 15, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Veronica (Butrymowicz) Perlinsky.
She was a graduate of the former Shenandoah Catholic High School and received her certification as a lab technician from the former Pottsville Hospital. Florence was employed as a lab technician at the former Locust Mountain State Hospital, Shenandoah Heights. She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. Casimir's Parish.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her sister, Dorothy Zelenak, and brother-in-law, Joseph Caulfield.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, William J. Caulfield Sr.; one son, William J. Caulfield Jr. and his fianceé, Lori Setcavage, of Harrisburg; one daughter, Francine Blouch and her husband, Keith, of Pottsville; one sister, Mary Ann McCauley, of Harrisburg; two brothers-in-law, Francis Caulfield and his companion, Donna Lally, of Girardville, and George Zelenak, of Nanticoke; one sister-in-law, Mary Link and her husband, William, of Duncannon; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Religious services will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Relatives and friends may call from 8 until 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
