Florence A. Caulfield

Florence A. Caulfield Obituary
Florence A. (Perlinsky) Caulfield, 82, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Genesis Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born in Shenandoah, May 15, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Veronica (Butrymowicz) Perlinsky.

She was a graduate of the former Shenandoah Catholic High School and received her certification as a lab technician from the former Pottsville Hospital. Florence was employed as a lab technician at the former Locust Mountain State Hospital, Shenandoah Heights. She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. Casimir's Parish.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her sister, Dorothy Zelenak, and brother-in-law, Joseph Caulfield.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, William J. Caulfield Sr.; one son, William J. Caulfield Jr. and his fianceé, Lori Setcavage, of Harrisburg; one daughter, Francine Blouch and her husband, Keith, of Pottsville; one sister, Mary Ann McCauley, of Harrisburg; two brothers-in-law, Francis Caulfield and his companion, Donna Lally, of Girardville, and George Zelenak, of Nanticoke; one sister-in-law, Mary Link and her husband, William, of Duncannon; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Religious services will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Relatives and friends may call from 8 until 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
