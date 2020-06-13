|
Florence C. Bubel, 89, of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, June 11, 2020, while in the loving care of her family.
Born May 2, 1931, in Brockton, she was a daughter of the late William Williams and the late Mary Pawk Williams.
Florence was predeceased by her husband, John Bubel, and her former husband, Anthony C. Yuskauskas. She was also predeceased by brothers, Eugene and Bill Williams; sisters, Mary Zukovich, Laverne Huth and Beverly Trubilla.
Surviving are son, Charles Yuskauskas and his wife, Deborah, of Nesquehoning; daughters, Diane Macchiano and her husband, Dr. Anthony, of Nesquehoning, and Dr. Anita Yuskauskas and her husband, Christopher Fink, of Lincoln University; five grandchildren, Jarrod, Rebecca, Ben, Anthony Jr. and Andrius; four great-grandchildren, Tony, Gabriella, Mia and Gianna. She was also cherished by nieces and nephews as well as many friends and acquaintances.
Florence retired from Meridian Bank and was a former co-owner of the White Swan in Tamaqua for 22 years. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends and family at her home. Florence was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church and also the Ladies Auxiliary. She will be remembered for her elegance, tenacity, dry wit and hospitality.
Florence has been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E.Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, 570-668-2550. The date and times for her service and celebration of her life will be announced at a future time. She will be interred in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Memorial donations in Florence's name can be made to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015, or Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. To share a fond memory of Florence or offer condolences to the family, please visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
