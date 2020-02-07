Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Jarzynko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Daniels "Flossie" Jarzynko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Daniels "Flossie" Jarzynko Obituary
Florence "Flossie" Daniels Jarzynko, daughter of Peter and Nancy Daniels, of Frackville, and widow of Robert Stanley Jarzynko, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Feb. 1, 2020, at her home in Florida on Saturday.

She is survived by her beloved brother, Stanley Daniels, of Orwigsburg; her son, Robert Stanley Jarzynko Jr.; and daughter, Nancy Jarzynko.

Funeral services/memorial to be held locally at a later date.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -