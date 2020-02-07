|
|
Florence "Flossie" Daniels Jarzynko, daughter of Peter and Nancy Daniels, of Frackville, and widow of Robert Stanley Jarzynko, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Feb. 1, 2020, at her home in Florida on Saturday.
She is survived by her beloved brother, Stanley Daniels, of Orwigsburg; her son, Robert Stanley Jarzynko Jr.; and daughter, Nancy Jarzynko.
Funeral services/memorial to be held locally at a later date.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 7, 2020