Florence E. "Flo" Baver, 81, of Orwigsburg, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Orwigsburg Center with her family by her side.
Flo was born in Philadelphia, on Jan. 11, 1938, a daughter of the late Edna (Harig) and William Krebs.
She was the widow of Irvin D. Baver Sr.
Flo was a member of Zion's Red Church, Orwigsburg, and was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1955. Flo worked as a machine operator in shoe manufacturing.
She was predeceased by her infant son, Karl Robert Baver, and sister, Alice Ploxa.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia, wife of David Brower; three sons, Irvin Baver Jr., husband of Jacquelynn, Robert Baver and Thomas Baver, wife of Kristina. Flo is also survived by her grandchildren, Beverly McGonigal, Scott Brower; Justin and Danielle Baver; Carly, Donald Kissinger, Vickie Koch, Roy Koch Jr. and Joshua Baver; two great-granddaughters, Harper McGonigal and Rebecca Ann Koch.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at Zion's Red Church in Orwigsburg with the Rev. Kenneth T. Melber Jr. officiating. Memorial gathering will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion's Red Church, 1287 Centre Turnpike, Orwigsburg, PA 17961 or Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 4, 2019