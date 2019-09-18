|
Florence J. "Flo" Walton, 87, of Cressona, passed from this life to her Heavenly home with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday Sept. 17, while a patient at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born at home in Frackville, March 16, 1932, Florence was the youngest of seven children of the late Andrew and Josephine Demczak Czebieniak.
Florence was a 1950 graduate of Frackville High School. After marrying, she was a happy, full-time wife, homemaker and mother. Florence and her husband recently hit a milestone attaining 65 years of marriage! She was a member of the Bethesda E.C. Church, Reedsville, where she loved to sing in the choir.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Terry Czebieniak, Wernersville, Adolph Czebieniak, Easton, and Henry Czebieniak, Frackville; and sister, Jennie Stoltz, Schuylkill Haven.
Florence is survived by her loving husband, Charles Walton, Cressona; sister, Cecilia Kamieniecki, Pottsville; brother, Walter Czebieniak, Michigan; daughter, Diane (Glen) Ebert, Cressona; son, Richard Walton, Pine Grove; grandchildren, Deanna (Brent) Martin, Pottsville, Eric (Jessica) Ebert, Frackville, Laura Ebert, West Chester, and Rachel Walton, Orwigsburg; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Miranda Martin; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Bethesda E.C. Church (Reedsville), Schuylkill Haven, with visitation at 10 a.m. with Pastor Mark Brooks officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Florence to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 711 Deep Creek Road, Hegins, PA 17938, or to the Bethesda E.C. Church, 155 Reedsville Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
