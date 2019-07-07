Florence M. Cremia, 86, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, July 4, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.



Born in Cumbola, May 23, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Mary and Thomas Polansky.



She was a graduate of Blythe Township High School.



She was the wife of Andrew J. Cremia. They celebrated 63 years of marriage.



She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, and Schuylkill Haven Senior Citizens. She loved to sew in her free time.



Florence was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Cremia.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Andrew J. Cremia, Shepherdstown, W.Va., and Thomas J. Cremia, Bethlehem; granddaughters, Nicole and Taylor Cremia; brothe,r Russell Polansky.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church. Family requests donations to St. Ambrose Church Memorial Fund, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on July 7, 2019