Florence M. Karahuta, 94, a resident of the Bridges at Warwick assisted living facility in Jamison, and formerly of 214 W. Center St., Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at the Bridges at Warwick, Jamison.
Born Feb. 24, 1924, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Bertha Shinkowsky Glowacki.
She worked as a cosmetologist for many years.
She was a 1941 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah, and a 1942 graduate of Empire Beauty School. Florence was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church, Shenandoah, and was a member of their Sacred Heart and Rosary Societies. She was also a member of the Polish Women's Alliance 398 and the Greater Shenandoah Area Senior Citizens.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Eugene C. Karahuta, in 1995; one brother, Francis Glowacki; two sisters, Lillian Obzut and Eleanor Brocious.
Surviving is one son, Eugene Karahuta with his wife, Nancy, Warwick; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, from Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish-Sacred Worship Site-St. Casimir's, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald Bocian officiating. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Parish Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday morning at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. Contributions may be made in Florence's name to Apostles of Jesus, 829 Main St., Northampton, PA 18076. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
