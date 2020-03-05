|
|
Florence Moser, 76, of White Haven, passed away Saturday at her home.
Born in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Josephine Gober.
She was a seamstress and was employed by Curry Donuts and Smoke Shop, Freeland.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother, Edward Gober II.
Surviving are her husband, Ronald.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 5, 2020