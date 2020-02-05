|
|
Florence P. Cox, 93, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.
Born in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late John and Alice Kovalesky Banevich.
Florence was a 1945 graduate of Shenandoah Catholic High School.
She was a member of the former Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, now Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, where she sang in the choir for over 50 years. She had a love for music and was well known for her soprano vocal ability.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Cox, in 2017; her two brothers, Edward and John; her two sisters, Clara and Theresa.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Patricia "Patsy" and her husband, Brian Bobko, of Westampton, N.J.; her son, William "Billy" Cox, of Shenandoah; her grandson, William Cox.
At the request of the family, all services will be private. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 5, 2020