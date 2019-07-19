Florence "Mae" Peiffer, 90, of Summit Station, passed away Thursday, July 18, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.



Born in Philadelphia on May 9, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Ruth Thomson Edwards.



She was the widow of Russell L. Peiffer, who passed away Dec. 24, 2016.



In addition to her parents and husband, Mae was preceded in death by her grandson, DJ Peiffer, on March 3, 2007; her son, Brian Peiffer, on March 3, 2015; her brothers, Harry and Paul Edwards.



She was a graduate of Cressona High School, Class of 1948.



Mae was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ of Summer Hill, Auburn. She also belonged to the Cressona Rainbow Women's Auxiliary.



Mae owned and operated Peiffer's Blue Mountain Auto Treat with her husband from 1954 to 1971. She worked at Argo Textile Factory until her retirement.



Florence is survived by two daughters, Ruthann Freeman and husband, Kenneth, Texas, and Janet Rodnick and husband, Nicholas, Summit Station; two sons, Richard Peiffer and wife, Annette, Elkton, Md., and David Peiffer, widower of Janet, Summit Station. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Robert, John "Jack" and George Edwards and Sara "Ella" Krause.



A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Kenneth McDowell officiating. An additional viewing hour will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service at Summer Hill Cemetery, Auburn. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuyl-kill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 19, 2019