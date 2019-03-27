Florence T. Toczek, 91, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Providence Place, Pottsville.
Born in Mount Carmel, May 7, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Olga Purin Moser.
Florence was a graduate of St. Stephen's High School. She was a member of St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Port Carbon and loved gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Anthony W. Toczek, on March 8, 2017; a son, David, in November 1983.
Florence is survived by four daughters, Beverly Riotto-Gill, Colleen Pinter, Barbara Strelec and Cynthia Soto; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Port Carbon with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. At the family's request, there will be no visitation or procession from the funeral home to the church. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery in Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Church Memorial Fund, 218 Valley St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements and please send condolence to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
