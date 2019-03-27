Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence T. Toczek. View Sign

Florence T. Toczek, 91, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Providence Place, Pottsville.



Born in Mount Carmel, May 7, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Olga Purin Moser.



Florence was a graduate of St. Stephen's High School. She was a member of St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Port Carbon and loved gardening.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Anthony W. Toczek, on March 8, 2017; a son, David, in November 1983.



Florence is survived by four daughters, Beverly Riotto-Gill, Colleen Pinter, Barbara Strelec and Cynthia Soto; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Port Carbon with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. At the family's request, there will be no visitation or procession from the funeral home to the church. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery in Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Church Memorial Fund, 218 Valley St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements and please send condolence to



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Florence T. Toczek, 91, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Providence Place, Pottsville.Born in Mount Carmel, May 7, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Olga Purin Moser.Florence was a graduate of St. Stephen's High School. She was a member of St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Port Carbon and loved gardening.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Anthony W. Toczek, on March 8, 2017; a son, David, in November 1983.Florence is survived by four daughters, Beverly Riotto-Gill, Colleen Pinter, Barbara Strelec and Cynthia Soto; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Port Carbon with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. At the family's request, there will be no visitation or procession from the funeral home to the church. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery in Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Church Memorial Fund, 218 Valley St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements and please send condolence to www.robertaevansjrfh.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home

208 Pike Street

Port Carbon , PA 17965

570-622-8411 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close