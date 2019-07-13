Florence Theresa Pappert, 87, of Oak Valley, N.J., peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.



Born in Mahanoy City, she was a coal miner's daughter. She graduated from Mahanoy Township High School, Class of 1950.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Bertha Mellen, and her brother, James Mellen



She was the devoted wife of 64 wonderful years to the late Eugene Pappert; best friend to her son, Jimmy, and daughter-in-law, Carmel; cherished and loved grandchildren, Jason (Kristen) and Joel; special aunt to Marie Hall, Phil (Dolores) Brennan and Frank (Paula) Pappert.



She enjoyed the simple things in life, she was a homemaker. She would like to be fondly remembered for her full life personalty and a devoted caring person. The kindness and goodness will remain forever. She enjoyed decorating her home for every holiday, good times, lunch with the ladies, loved dancing and crafts.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m. today, July 13, at Infant Jesus Parish-St. Margaret's Church, Third and Beech streets, Woodbury Heights, N.J. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Infant Jesus Parish building fund. Share the memories, share love and ShareLife at www.mcgfuneral.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 13, 2019