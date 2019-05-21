Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd H. Fidler Sr.. View Sign Service Information Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home 24 East Main Street Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972 (570)-385-3381 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Pottsville on Nov. 6, 1936, he was a son of the late Herman and Verna Wessner Fidler.



He was the widower of Madeline June Geiger Fidler, who passed away in 2008.



In addition to his parents and wife, Floyd, he was also preceded in death in 1968 by his son, Randolph Lee Fidler.



Floyd was a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1954. He worked various jobs and owned and operated several businesses including Bear Creek Tire and Country Butcher Shop.



As an avid outdoorsman, Floyd, who was also known to some as "FID" and "Herm," enjoyed shooting, fishing, hunting and butchering. He loved tending to his gardens, as well as jarring, cooking, and grilling. A jack of all trades, Floyd enjoyed working on vehicles and making crafts with plastic canvas. As a self-proclaimed "pack rat," he collected everything, and liked having yard sales. These hobbies were important to Floyd, but the great joy of his life was spending time with his family, and taking care of his beloved toy poodle, Keshia.



He is survived by two sons, Floyd H. Fidler Jr. and Darryl Fidler and wife, Patti; and a daughter, Faith Wertman, wife of the late Tom Wertman. He is also survived by grandchildren, Tonya Shappell - who also served as her Pap's caretaker - and her husband, Greg, Jeff Fidler, Travis Leymeister and wife, Vicki, and Cody and Kendra Wertman; great-grandchildren, Bryce and Brayden Shappell, Gavin, Skyler and Ryder Leymeister, Liam and Madalynn Fidler, and Tylee Ruhl; great-great-grandchild, Hayden Balthaser; two sisters, Edie Courtney and Dottie Noecker; and a brother, Bruce Fidler.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with Chaplain Rodney Weaver officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Saint John's New Cemetery, Auburn. To extend online condolences, visit



www.gsesfuneralhomes.com . Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.

