Floyd "Fuzzy" Herring, 85, of Delano, died peacefully on Dec. 31, 2019, at Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Nov. 3, 1934, he was a son of the late Floyd and Lettie Mae (Price) Herring, of Locust Valley.
He was married to his wife, Shirley (Dietz), for 61 years until her passing in 2017.
He was a veteran, having served in the Army from 1955 to 1965, with the majority of his service spent in Germany. After his discharge, Floyd held various jobs and last worked at Sealy Mattress, Delano, until his retirement. He also served his community of Delano as township chief of police for over 20 years.
Floyd was a member of Delano Fire Company and was an honor guard for Heckman-Isganitis-Messerschmidt American Legion Post 973, Quakake.
The past two years of his life were spent at Hometown Nursing Home. He was well known to residents, staff and visitors alike as he cheerfully ran "Floyd's Corner Store."
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Verna Sherer, Betty Garber and Ruthie Herring.
He is survived by his twin brother, Charles Herring and his wife, JoAnn; his sister, Doris Yeager; nieces; nephews and cousins.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, with Pastor Bob Adams officiating. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 3, 2020