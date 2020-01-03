Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Herring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Herring Obituary
Floyd "Fuzzy" Herring, 85, of Delano, died peacefully on Dec. 31, 2019, at Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Nov. 3, 1934, he was a son of the late Floyd and Lettie Mae (Price) Herring, of Locust Valley.

He was married to his wife, Shirley (Dietz), for 61 years until her passing in 2017.

He was a veteran, having served in the Army from 1955 to 1965, with the majority of his service spent in Germany. After his discharge, Floyd held various jobs and last worked at Sealy Mattress, Delano, until his retirement. He also served his community of Delano as township chief of police for over 20 years.

Floyd was a member of Delano Fire Company and was an honor guard for Heckman-Isganitis-Messerschmidt American Legion Post 973, Quakake.

The past two years of his life were spent at Hometown Nursing Home. He was well known to residents, staff and visitors alike as he cheerfully ran "Floyd's Corner Store."

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Verna Sherer, Betty Garber and Ruthie Herring.

He is survived by his twin brother, Charles Herring and his wife, JoAnn; his sister, Doris Yeager; nieces; nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, with Pastor Bob Adams officiating. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -