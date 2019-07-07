|
Forest Shane Dougan, 31, formerly of Auburn, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, in McKinney, Texas.
Born in Erie, he was a son of Charles and Lisa Besler Dougan, Orwigsburg.
Forest joined the Army right out of high school. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2005 through 2008.
In addition to his parents, Forest is survived by his maternal grandmother, Dody Finch; an aunt, Bonnie; a cousin, Ian, husband of Seema; aunts and uncles in Erie.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. Fourth St., Hamburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
