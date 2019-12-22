|
Frances Adell (Tobias) Keefer, 95, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away peacefully Friday evening, Dec. 20, at Providence Place Retirement Community, Pottsville, surrounded by family.
Born Sept. 12, 1924, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Adam and Anna (Ream) Tobias.
She was the widow of Clark E. Keefer, her loving husband of 65 years, who preceded her in death in 2010.
Frances was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1942, and a graduate of the Institute of Practical Arts, School of Practical Nursing, Pottsville, in 1963.
She was a member of Church of The Nazarene, Schuylkill Haven. Frances had many interests, including gardening, cooking, baking, her pets, traveling and shopping. Her greatest passion, however, was her family. She loved each and every child, grandchild and great-grandchild. Above all, was the love she held for her son, Thomas, and advocated for him from his birth.
Frances is survived by daughters, Eloise Wood and her husband, Stanley, Mount Vernon, Ohio, Kay Keefer, and Christine Morrison and her husband, John, a son, Thomas Keefer, all of Schuylkill Haven. She is also survived by grandchildren, Leah Adams and her husband, Troy, Schuylkill Haven, and their children, Madalynne and Thomas, Rebekah Tolar and her husband, Jonathan, Lake Wynonah, and their children, Ethan and Katelynne, Lauren Beecroft, Schuylkill Haven, and her children, Avrie and Brady, Johanna Morrison and her husband, Jeffrey Hughes, and their children, Carter and Kennedy, Pottsville, Katybeth Sickinger and her husband, Daniel, Schuylkill Haven, and children, Payton and Oliver, Peter Wood and his wife, Rebecca, Salem, Mass., and their daughters, Catherine and Esme, Kirsten Carter and her husband, Mark, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, and their children, Grace, Reuben, Jedediah, Jude and Isaiah.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Church of The Nazarene, Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Robert Berry officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. At her family's request, donations in Frances' memory may be sent to Church of the Nazarene, 220 W. Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 22, 2019