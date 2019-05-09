Frances B. Messina, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Maidencreek Place, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the loving wife of Lawrence M. Messina, who passed away on June 6, 1996.
Born in Palo Alto, she was a daughter of the late Michael F. and Sarah Folino Troilo.
She was a 1947 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.
Frances worked 18 years, as a highly regarded secretary, for Reading Area Community College.
She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels RC Church in Hyde Park.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathryn Ahearn; and two sisters, Mary Barney and Anne Troilo.
Frances is survived by four children, Margaret M., wife of Edward C. Mortimer, Blandon, Michael G. Messina, husband of Suzy, Bellefonte, Lisa A. Lee, Des Moines, Iowa, and Lawrence A. Messina, Reading. In addition, Frances is also survived by nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, who were her absolute pride and joy.
A very special thanks is extended to the staff at Maidencreek Place and Caring Hospice for their love and support.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Holy Guardian Angels RCC, Hyde Park, with entombment to follow at Gethsemane Mausoleum. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560. Contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 9, 2019