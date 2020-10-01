Home

Frances Hicks


1924 - 2020
Frances Hicks Obituary

Frances Hicks, 96, of Walnut Street, Ashland, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Born Feb. 15, 1924, in Wilmington, Del., she was a daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Legejko) Poswinski.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Sgt. David Hicks, in 1998, and daughters, Mary Lou Russell and Cheryl Ann Hicks.

Surviving are a son, David, husband of Marie Hicks, Ashland, and Rosemarie Earl, of New Jersey; son-in-law, Michael Russell, New Jersey; grandchildren; great-grandchildren.

Interment and services will be scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
