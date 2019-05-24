Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances M. Fatkin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born June 28, 1931, she was a daughter of the late George Klein and Marie Walsh.



Fran was known as the Cookie Lady in Lake Alfred, Fla., where she resided with her husband, Ernie, for the last 25 years. Originally from Saint Clair, Fran has always been known for her generosity and selfless attitude. Fran was one of the most positive loving people in this world and loved by those who knew her.



Fran was formerly a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.



In addition to her parents, Fran is preceded in death by her beloved son, Ernest A. Fatkin Jr.



Fran is survived by the love of her life, husband Ernest Fatkin; daughter, Diane Fatkin; daughter, Cindy and son-in-law, Greg Gelting; grandchildren, Cory Gelting and Gregory Gelting; and great-grandchildren, Chase, Parker and Emmery; and sisters, Marie Fox and Ann Stutz. She loved her children equally and was thrilled for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A viewing will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at noon with Monsignor Zemanik officiating. Fran will be laid to rest in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, to be with her beloved son, Ernie Jr.Memories and condolences can be shared at



