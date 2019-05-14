Frances M. Griggs, 74, of North Second Street, Girardville, passed away Friday, May 10, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Ashland State General Hospital, Fountain Springs, July 15, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Doris Faust Halbe.
She was a graduate of the former Ashland High School, Class of 1963, and was employed as a sewing machine operator for the former City Shirt Co., Frackville, until her retirement in 2009. Frances was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Girardville, now the St. Charles Barromeo Roman Church parish of Ashland and Girardville.
Surviving are her daughter, Michelle Wetzel, Media; grandson, David and Amanda Wetzel, Fort Benning, Ga.; granddaughter, Nicole Wetzel (Jason Murray), Media; great-grandchildren, (Nicole), Austin Wetzel Knecht, Christian Murray and Savanna Murray.
At the request of Frances, a private burial service will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Living Beyond Breast Cancer, Bala Cynwyd, PA. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 14, 2019