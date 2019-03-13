Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Marie "Dolly" Siluk. View Sign

Frances Marie "Dolly" Siluk, 90, of New Ringgold, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Fellowship Community.



She was the wife of the late Frank Siluk.



Born Sept. 24, 1928, she was a daughter of Frank and Anna Swerchak Smulligan.



Dolly began her education in a one-room schoolhouse at Dorset, a several-mile walk from her family's farmstead on Blue Mountain Drive. A 1947 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she continued on to St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, where she earned her registered nurse credentials.



Her career as a nurse spanned many years and specialties. Dolly was the head nurse in the emergency department at St. Joseph's Hospital in Reading, for more than 25 years in an era when ER nurses wore white hats, white uniforms and white stockings. She worked briefly at Laurel Nursing Center in Hamburg before embarking on a new career as a home health care nurse with Professional Home Healthcare, Pottsville, and then with Tamaqua Visiting Nurse Association just as that field was beginning to grow.



Her work with senior citizens earned her a spot on the Schuylkill County Senior Citizens Advisory Council. She also volunteered as an EMT with the Penn Mahoning Ambulance Corps. In an age prior to 911, Dolly was often the person neighbors called for triage and first aid.



After retiring, she enjoyed working as a substitute nurse at both J.E. Morgan Knitting Mills Inc. and the Tamaqua Area School District while working weekends as a private duty nurse.



She was a member of Tamaqua BPW, West Penn Lioness Club and the Ladies Auxiliary of the New Ringgold Fire Company. She volunteered at Good News Camp at the Lewistown Valley Tabernacle, Good News Club at Tamaqua Elementary and served Thanksgiving dinners at the Tamaqua



A Catholic from birth, Dolly was a member of the former St. Jerome Church, Tamaqua.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Smulligan; half sister, Margaret Bendrick and half brother, Eugene Smulligan.



Dolly is survived by her daughters, Julie, wife of Mike Del Priore, of Bath, and Lucy, wife of Phil Gerace, of Valparaiso, Ind.; sisters, Kathryn Mixon, of Bethlehem, and Mary Ann Burton, of Bel Air, Md.; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Smulligan, of McAdoo; grandchildren, Julian Gerace, Francesca Nemeth, Nathan Gerace, Antonetta Gerace and Antonio Del Priore; and many nieces and nephews.



Because of her practical nature, Dolly was not a fan of funeral flowers; therefore, the family requests that no arrangements be sent. Instead, take flowers to a living loved one or consider donating to the Frances M. Siluk Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund, c/o of the funeral home.



The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua. Friends are asked to join in worship with the Zion community at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments to follow the service. Private interment was at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Online condolences may be made at



