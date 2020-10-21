Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Frances R. Mumper Obituary

Frances R. Mumper, 92, of Tremont, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Tremont Health and Rehab Center.

Born Feb. 9, 1928, in Valley View, she was a daughter of the late Gurney Ray and Tillie Jane Koons Seitz.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Tremont.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert G. Mumper; six sisters, Naomi Wolff, Madelyn Quinty, Nancy Phillips, Clara Wise, Ruth Seitz and Mae Miller; one brother, Arthur Seitz.

Surviving are her daughter, Glenda and husband, Randy Reichert, of Pine Grove; two grandsons, David and wife, Wendy Reichert, of Alabama, Glenn and wife, Chris Reichert, of Pine Grove; five great-grandchildren, Skyler Vega, Alexandra Reichert, Brittney Lehman, Addison Reichert and Brady Reichert; a great-great-grandson, Waylon Stevenson; two brothers, Donald and wife, Betty Seitz, of Annville, Arlin Seitz, of Cleona; a brother-in-law, Jay Mumper, of Carlisle.

Graveside services and interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 6 W. Main St., Tremont, PA 17981. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 21, 2020
