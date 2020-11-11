Home

Frances Trusow, 88, of Bethlehem, formerly of Saint Clair, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Old Orchard Healthcare, Easton.

Born Oct. 14, 1932, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Steve and Anna (Smith) Trusow.

She worked as a seamstress for several area factories and was a member of ILGWU.

Frances was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.

Frances enjoyed being involved in activities at Lutheran Manor such as bus trips, holiday parties and church. She was a critical part of a small team that put together a petition to get a crosswalk added in front of Lutheran Manor for safer walking conditions for residents. Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her knew she was a character. Francy was the social butterfly of Lutheran Manor, always stopping to tell a story, share a riddle or just to chat. Her favorite pastimes were reading the newspaper, watching QVC and talking on the phone. She was known to keep you on the phone for hours but would promptly end the call before 7 p.m. to be able to catch The Daily Number. She also liked to spend her time cheering on the Eagles and the Phillies. She enjoyed a cup of coffee with every meal but would gladly give it up for a cold Yuengling lager.

She was preceded in death by beloved companion, George Semanchik; two brothers, Joseph and John Trusow; a sister, Eileen Hilthon.

Surviving are a daughter, Georgine Urenko and her husband, Michael, of Bethlehem; brother, Gene Trusow, of Colorado; two granddaughters, Courtney Korn and her husband, Alex, of Bethlehem, and Cayley Urenko, of Virginia.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Monsignor William F. Glosser will be officiating. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 6969 Silver Crest Road, Nazareth, PA 18064, or Make-A-Wish Foundation, 101 N. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Burial will be in St. Casimir Roman Catholic Cemetery, Port Carbon. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 11, 2020
