Francis A. Mack

Francis A. Mack Obituary

Francis A. "Frank" Mack, 55, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, with his loving family by his side at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia.

Frank's unwavering faith in God, along with the love, prayers and support of his family and friends carried him through a grueling year.

Born in Manville, N.J., he was a son of the late Francis and Sarah Kelly Mack.

He was a graduate of North Schuylkill High School, Class of 1983.

He worked as an assistant roller at Carpenter Technology, Reading, for over 31 years.

Frank enjoyed traveling, hiking and backpacking through national and state parks to explore God's beauty and the many wonders of our country with his wife, Lori. They hiked the Appalachian Trail through Pennsylvania and ascended several mountains reaching 13,140 feet at their highest point.

Frank is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lori A. Shpakovsky Mack, of Frackville; son, Derrick Mack and fiancée, Jacqueline Alvarado, of Lansdale; daughter, Briana Yordy and husband, Allen, of Palmyra; grandchildren, Teagan and Magnolia Yordy; sister, Judie Wessel and husband, Bruce, of Manville, N.J.; father and mother-in-law, John and Gertrude Shpakovsky, of Frackville; nephews, nieces and cousins.

Private services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In remembrance of Frank's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to DAWGS Prison Program, 25 Brier Drive, Pottsville, PA 17901. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, has charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
