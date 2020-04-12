|
|
Francis C. "Frank" "Slugger" Ganis, 86, passed away peacefully in the afternoon of April 1, 2020, at Reading Hospital.
He was born Dec. 13, 1933, in New Philadelphia, to Charles and Helen (Kasper) Ganis.
He grew up in New Philadelphia, where he was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church and attended its grade school. Excelling in football and basketball, he was a 1952 graduate of Blythe Township High School. After graduating, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War.
He married Joan T. Rejuney on Oct. 6, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mahanoy City, and they moved to Hyde Park, in 1962. They are longtime members of Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church.
Frank worked for more than 40 years as a welder and steelworker at Parish Pressed Steel/Dana Corp.
A lifelong sports fan, he avidly followed the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, as well as Penn State Nittany Lion football. He was also well known for his great sense of humor.
His predeceased brother, Edward J. Ganis, was an early casualty of the Korean War.
In addition to his wife of over 62 years, Joan T. (Rejuney) Ganis, he is survived by his sons, Francis X. Ganis, husband of Patti K. Malone, of Fairfax, Va., and William V. Ganis, husband of Julia M. Reich, of Terre Haute, Ind.; a grandson, Gabriel F. Ganis, of Fairfax, Va. He is also survived by a brother, Charles A. Ganis, of Riverview Park; a sister, Marie T. Margle, of Columbia, S.C.; a cousin, Edward J. Kasper, of Falls Church, Va., who was raised in the same household.
Originally a traditional viewing and funeral open to all family and friends was planned. Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic (which Frank jestingly referred to as World War V), the plans have shifted to a private viewing and Mass of the Resurrection to be held Easter Monday, April 13, at Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church. He will be interred in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. Condolences may be expressed at the Kuhn Funeral Home website, www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 12, 2020