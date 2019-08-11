|
Francis C. "Slim" Eckert, 73, of Palo Alto, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home.
Born in Pottsville, Oct. 30, 1945, he was a son of the late Francis and Mary (Kozlov) Eckert.
Slim was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Class of 1963. He then served in the Army Reserves. Slim worked for Christy Joy's Catering in Pottsville for 53 years until retiring in 2015.
He was an avid fisherman, hunter, dart and pinochle card player. Slim was an active member of the Mechanicsville Game and Fish and both the Citizen's Fire Company and the East End Fire Company in Palo Alto.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce "Patsy" Alton, and a brother, George Eckert.
Slim is survived by a son, David Eckert and his wife, Heidi, and their son, Sage Eckert, all of Pottsville; Bonnie Eckert, Pottsville; brother, John Eckert, Auburn; his extended family, Butch and Joan Fredericks, their children; grandchildren; friend, Bill Somers; nieces and nephews.
A religious service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, with Pastor Kenton Martin officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Slim's memory to the Mechanicsville Game and Fish Association, 925 First St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 11, 2019