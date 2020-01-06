|
On Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, Francis "Blix" Donnelly, of Pottsville, passed away at age 80 at Advent Health Hospital, Ocala, Fla.
Francis was born Aug.7, 1939, in Pottsville, to the late Joseph and Mary Burke Donnelly.
He graduated from Nativity BVM High School in 1957 and later served in the Army for two years.
Francis was self-employed as the owner-operator of Don-Lee Trucking.
He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, and the former Mary Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.
He enjoyed golfing and was an avid Penn State football fan, holding season tickets for 42 years. He and his wife, Joan, loved spending time together with their children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Joan Casey Donnelly, Pottsville; son, Joe and his wife, Marny, Ocala, Fla; son, Mike and his wife, Angelique, Paris, France; daughter, Melissa, Wilmington, Del.; four granddaughters, Dr. Brynn Donnelly, Charleston, S.C., Lauren Donnelly, Ocala, Fla., Claire and Lily Donnelly, Paris, France; sister, Anne Marie Hummel, Pottsville; brother, John Donnelly, Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik as celebrant. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to the , 968 Postal Road, Suite. 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Interment will be held at Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Francis's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
