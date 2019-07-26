|
|
Francis E. Dillman, 83, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Thursday morning at his residence.
Born in Frackville, he was a son of the late Robert and Irene O. Krell Dillman. He had been employed as a police officer for Frackville Borough until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, life member of Goodwill Hose Company, member of Fraternal Order of Police and Frackville Masonic Lodge 737 F&AM. He was a graduate of Frackville High School, Class of 1955.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Irene Shoup; grandson, Robert Lewis Shoup; five brothers, Robert, Ronald, Harry, Floyd and David Dillman; and his sister, Phyllis Holden.
Francis is survived by his wife of 62 years, Harriet Zimmerman Dillman; three daughters, Margaret (Peggy), wife of Harry Price, Diane, wife of Steve Kaliher, both of Frackville, and Mary, wife of Tom Halon, Shenandoah; two brothers, Donald R. (Winnie) Dillman, Frackville, and Albert (Monica) Dillman, Conyngham; three sisters, Joanne M. (Tony) Kurdilla and Linda Dillman, both of Frackville, and Christine M. Devitt, Lehighton; his former son-in-law, Wayne Shoup, Danville; his caregiver, Maria Narvaez; his grandchildren, Shannon Darker, Shawn Price, Ashley Cammisa, Kelly Ebert, Stephen and Rachael Kaliher, Tammy Zaleski and John Shoup; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday from the Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller and the Rev. Carl Shankweiler officiating. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 26, 2019