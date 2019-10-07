Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home
200 E Bertsch St
Lansford, PA 18232
570-645-2066
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
15 West Park Ave.
Ringtown, PA
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
15 W. Park Ave.
Ringtown, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
15 West Park Ave.
Ringtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis E. "Mad Dog" Hayes


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis E. "Mad Dog" Hayes Obituary
Francie "Mad Dog" Hayes, 70, of Brandonville, passed away early Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Francie was born Jan. 4, 1949, at Locust Mountain Hospital.

He was a son of the late Doris C. (Ney) and Thomas J. Hayes.

During his enlistment in the Army, he fought in the Vietnam War, where he was the recipient of two Purple Heart medals.

He was the widower of his spouse, Dorothy "Dot" (Daley) Hayes, R.N., who passed away in 2014.

Francie was a member of American Legion Post 616, Sheppton, Chapter 31, Shenandoah, former Brandonville Fire Company and Joseph C. Cappella Memorial Home, Port Carbon.

He was of the Christian faith.

Francie worked as a welder/torch operator for Dorr-Oliver, then retiring from Valmont Industries.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, country music and spending time with his family.

Francie was preceded in death by brother, Thomas P. Hayes; sister, Barbara Bley; brother-in-law, Ronnie Bley; granddaughter, Rebecca R. McColl.

Francie is survived by sister, Jeanmarie Hayes and her companion, Vincent Guarino, Bronxville, N.Y.; stepdaughter, Marie Clark, wife of Nelson Jr., Phineyville; stepdaughter, Colleen Fowler, wife of Charles "Butch," Zion Grove; stepdaughter, Caroline McColl, wife of Mike, Brandonville; stepson, Darryl Daley, husband of Sheila, Conyngham; sister-in-law, Gloria Hayes, New Jersey; grandchildren, Shawn, Chris, Rianna, Rachael, Katie, Melanie, Stephanie, Brad, Nikki, Megan, Eddie Joe, Ryan, Kyle and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Kylie, Jordan, Carter, Julianna, Alex, Charlie, Myah, Ella, Mckenna, Nolan, Matteo, Karah, Hudson and Colton; nieces and nephews.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 15 W. Park Ave., Ringtown, PA 17967. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. A burial with military honors will take place following services at Brandonville Union Cemetery. The family requests contributions in Francie's memory to St. John's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 15 W. Park Ave., Ringtown, PA 17967. For more information or to extend online condolences, visit www.shawnclarkfh.com. Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, PA 18232, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now