|
|
Francie "Mad Dog" Hayes, 70, of Brandonville, passed away early Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Francie was born Jan. 4, 1949, at Locust Mountain Hospital.
He was a son of the late Doris C. (Ney) and Thomas J. Hayes.
During his enlistment in the Army, he fought in the Vietnam War, where he was the recipient of two Purple Heart medals.
He was the widower of his spouse, Dorothy "Dot" (Daley) Hayes, R.N., who passed away in 2014.
Francie was a member of American Legion Post 616, Sheppton, Chapter 31, Shenandoah, former Brandonville Fire Company and Joseph C. Cappella Memorial Home, Port Carbon.
He was of the Christian faith.
Francie worked as a welder/torch operator for Dorr-Oliver, then retiring from Valmont Industries.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, country music and spending time with his family.
Francie was preceded in death by brother, Thomas P. Hayes; sister, Barbara Bley; brother-in-law, Ronnie Bley; granddaughter, Rebecca R. McColl.
Francie is survived by sister, Jeanmarie Hayes and her companion, Vincent Guarino, Bronxville, N.Y.; stepdaughter, Marie Clark, wife of Nelson Jr., Phineyville; stepdaughter, Colleen Fowler, wife of Charles "Butch," Zion Grove; stepdaughter, Caroline McColl, wife of Mike, Brandonville; stepson, Darryl Daley, husband of Sheila, Conyngham; sister-in-law, Gloria Hayes, New Jersey; grandchildren, Shawn, Chris, Rianna, Rachael, Katie, Melanie, Stephanie, Brad, Nikki, Megan, Eddie Joe, Ryan, Kyle and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Kylie, Jordan, Carter, Julianna, Alex, Charlie, Myah, Ella, Mckenna, Nolan, Matteo, Karah, Hudson and Colton; nieces and nephews.
A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 15 W. Park Ave., Ringtown, PA 17967. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. A burial with military honors will take place following services at Brandonville Union Cemetery. The family requests contributions in Francie's memory to St. John's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 15 W. Park Ave., Ringtown, PA 17967. For more information or to extend online condolences, visit www.shawnclarkfh.com. Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, PA 18232, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 7, 2019