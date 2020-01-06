|
|
Francis F. Trynosky, 77, of Frackville, died unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Ashland, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary Husavage Trynosky. He was a graduate of Frackville High School.
He was an Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.
Francis was a pipefitter and worked from the Local Pipefitters Union, Pottsville. He worked many construction jobs and spent a lot of his career in Atlantic City, N.J.
He was a member of American Legion Post 398, Frackville, and was of the Orthodox faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Celine T. Stancavage Trynosky, on April 6, 2019.
Francis is survived by three children, Kimberly Lucas, Laguna Beach, Calif., April Kissinger, Dallas, Texas, and Todd Trynosky, Phoenix, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, Joseph Trynosky, Ephrata, and John Trynosky, Wilmington, N.C.; nieces and nephews.
Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Very Rev. James Jadick as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in Holy Ascension Orthodox Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 6, 2020