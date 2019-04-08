Francis G. Schuler, 87, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.
Born in Ashland, Sept. 18, 1931, he was a son of the late William and Anna Loeper Schuler.
He was an Army veteran, serving from November 1952 to November 1954, working as a disciplinary guard.
He was of the Catholic faith and worked as a coal miner and for Shoemakers Garage in Ashland. He was a volunteer firefighter at the American Hose Company, Ashland, and a member of the VFW post in Ashland.
Francis enjoyed hunting, fishing, following his favorite sports teams, the Eagles and Phillies, and doing jigsaw puzzles, playing the lottery and reading the morning newspaper.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were four brothers and two sisters, John, William, Paul and Vincent, and Anne Spuglio and Rose Higgins.
Many nieces and nephews survive.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with military honors. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 8, 2019