Francis J. "Vic" Vukmanovich, 87, of Pine Grove, formerly of Pottsville, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Tremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Feb. 10, 1933, in Altoona, he was a son of the late Anton and Helena (Weidman) Vukmanovich.
He was a member of the Church of St. Patrick, Pottsville.
Francis proudly served his country during the Korean War, serving in the Army. Prior to retiring in 2000, he was employed by United Metal Receptacle Corp. as a customer service manager.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia M. (Beiswenger) Vukmanovich; sons, Barry Booterbaugh, husband of Rose, Pottsville, Mark Vukmanovich, husband of Marie, Drums; daughter, Deborah Booterbaugh, Pottsville; grandchildren, Gina, wife of Anthony Corotto, Stacy Booterbaugh, Aaron Booterbaugh, Ashly Vukmanovich; great-grandchildren, Russell Fort, Gabriella Fort and Owen Corotto, Father Paul Robine and Sister Patricia Weidman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Church of St. Patrick. Interment with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Hillside, Pottsville. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Vukmanovich family.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 14, 2020