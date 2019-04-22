Francis J. "Butch" Karnoval, 88, of New Philadelphia, passed away May 17, 2018, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Jan. 18, 1932, in MaryD, he was a son of the late Ambrose and Helen Bindus Karnoval.
A veteran, Butch served as a corporal in the Army until 1952, then joined the Navy until 1956.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Karnoval.
Butch is survived by his wife, Anna McElvaney Karnoval; his daughter, Marianne Karnoval, New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Megan, Lori and Brett; sisters, Rose Mullin, Kaska, and Louise Coyle, Levittown; eight great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Interment will be in Holy Family Cemetery.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 22, 2019