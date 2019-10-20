|
|
Francis J. Keller, of Valley View, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 13, 2019.
He was born Dec. 23, 1958, in Hackensack, N.J., to Barbara and Francis G. Keller.
He served in the Navy. He worked for Walmart for 12 years. His passion was spending time with his granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Vincent; niece, Miechele.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly; sons, Ryan and Brandon; stepchildren, Ryan and Kirstie; granddaughter, Kairi; brothers, Robert and Michael; sisters, Victoria and Roseann; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, with Pastors Dana Antal and Lynda Keefer officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the services at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 N. Fifth St., Stroudsburg.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 20, 2019