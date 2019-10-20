Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral and Cremation Services - Stroudsburg
401 N Fifth Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-2999
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. Keller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis J. Keller Obituary
Francis J. Keller, of Valley View, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 13, 2019.

He was born Dec. 23, 1958, in Hackensack, N.J., to Barbara and Francis G. Keller.

He served in the Navy. He worked for Walmart for 12 years. His passion was spending time with his granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Vincent; niece, Miechele.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly; sons, Ryan and Brandon; stepchildren, Ryan and Kirstie; granddaughter, Kairi; brothers, Robert and Michael; sisters, Victoria and Roseann; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, with Pastors Dana Antal and Lynda Keefer officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the services at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 N. Fifth St., Stroudsburg.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now