Francis J. "Frank" Klosinski

Francis J. "Frank" Klosinski Obituary
Francis J. "Frank" Klosinski, 88, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Monday, July 29, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Born in Philadelphia, Dec. 28, 1930, he was a son of the late Francis A. and Elizabeth Kepko Klosinski.

Frank was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.

He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict, and was a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal.

Frank was a social member of the American Legion and VFW, Pine Grove.

In addition to his parents, Frank is also preceded in death by his sister, Mary E. Guld.

He is survived by two sisters, Susan Klosinski and Agnes Gallen, both of Schuylkill Haven; two brothers, Steve Klosinski, of Alden, and Edward Klosinski, of Media; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. There will be no calling hour prior to Mass. Interment will follow at Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 30, 2019
