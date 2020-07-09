|
Francis J. "Franny" Purcell Jr., 69, of Minersville, lost his battle with COVID-19 on July 2, 2020, with family by his side.
Franny was born Aug. 14, 1950, in Pottsville, a son of the late Francis and Estelle (Weiner) Purcell, of Primrose.
He was a 1968 graduate of Minersville Area High School. He was president of Minersville Fish and Game. He worked construction as a backhoe operator for 50 years.
He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his Harley-Davidson. Franny lived a good and full life. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his daughter, Sarah Purcell.
Surviving are his loving companion of 22 years, Ginny O'Brien; two children, David Purcell, of Minersville, and Amy Kanezo, wife of Keith, of Seltzer City; his grandchildren, Kenneth Purcell, Jacob and Joshua Kanezo, Olivia, Alexa, Savanna and Ava Eissler and James C. O'Brien; two brothers, James Purcell and his wife, Roxanne, of Pottsville, and Brian Purcell, of Primrose.
Friends of the family are welcome to attend a celebration of Franny's life from 2 to 5 p.m. July 18 at Minersville Fish and Game (Big Hill). Any donations can be made to the or at donate.lls.org. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2020