Francis James Petruff, 90, of Farmington, Conn., and a longtime resident of New Britain, Conn., passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Francis' beloved wife of 53 years, Catherine (Soltis) Petruff, had passed away in 2013.

His three children, Mr. William Petruff, Dr. Carol Petruff and Dr. Catherine Cheney, as well as his two grandchildren, Morgan and Mason, survive him.

Francis, a quiet man who lived a strong, steady, admirable life, was born in Pottsville, April 10, 1929, to Michael A. and Mary (Matulka) Petruff. As a young man eager for work, he moved to Connecticut, settled in the City of New Britain and eventually joined Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in 1950, where he worked tirelessly until his retirement in 1987. He honorably served in the Army during the Korean War until Nov. 1952. He met his future wife in New Britain, Conn., where they eventually married in 1960 and lived together for nearly 50 years before relocating to Farmington, Conn.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
