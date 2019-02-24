Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Joseph Reilly. View Sign





Francis was born in Pottsville, Oct. 11, 1937, a son of the late Helen Slane and Francis B. Reilly.



He was the husband of Barbara Anne McGovern Reilly.



He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel, Minersville.



Francis was a graduate of Cass Township High School, Class of 1955. He was employed for 30 years with the former Rothermel Dairy and then with Allied Chemical. He was a member of South Cass Citizens Fire Company and the Teamsters Local 429.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, the Rev. Joseph F. Reilly, on Sept. 30, 2012; his father-in-law, James P. McGovern.



Francis is survived by his wife, Barbara; two daughters, Trish Reilly and Lisa Brennan; a granddaughter, Meghan Glessner. He is also survived by a sister, Helen Juda; a brother, James E. Reilly; his mother-in-law, Madeline McGovern; a son-in-law, Scott Brennan; nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis officiating. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation with calling hours from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. There will be no calling hours Monday. Interment will be in St. Vincent De Paul No. 2 Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Memorial Fund or St. Joseph Center For Special Learning. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.



