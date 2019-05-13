Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis M. Birmingham Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was the husband of Cathy Homm Birmingham.



Born in Ashland State General Hospital, Francis spent his early years in Frackville. He was the son of Francis M. Sr. and Elizabeth Roberts Birmingham.



He worked at Rockwell International and later owned his own mail and shipping company. He was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hamburg. He was an active member of Bern Township Lions Club. He was a four letterman at Central Catholic High School in Reading in the 1960s. In his later years, he was an avid fan of his children's sports, and enjoyed old Western movies.



Surviving, in addition to his wife, are their twin daughters, Ashley N. and Abby L. Birmingham, Leesport; his son and daughter from his first marriage, Robert Birmingham (Amy), Whitfield, and Lori Birmingham Ferrari (Joe), Sinking Spring; one sister, Joan Birmingham Dunkelberger (Blaine), Shillington.



He was predeceased by brother, James Birmingham, and sister, Bette Birmingham.



A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Leibensperger Funeral Home, 22 Peach St., Leesport. A visitation will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ashley N. and Abby L. Birmingham to further their education, c/o LeibenspergerFuneral Homes Inc. Online condolences can be made at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Francis M. Birmingham Jr., of Leesport, passed away May 8 at Reading Hospital.He was the husband of Cathy Homm Birmingham.Born in Ashland State General Hospital, Francis spent his early years in Frackville. He was the son of Francis M. Sr. and Elizabeth Roberts Birmingham.He worked at Rockwell International and later owned his own mail and shipping company. He was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hamburg. He was an active member of Bern Township Lions Club. He was a four letterman at Central Catholic High School in Reading in the 1960s. In his later years, he was an avid fan of his children's sports, and enjoyed old Western movies.Surviving, in addition to his wife, are their twin daughters, Ashley N. and Abby L. Birmingham, Leesport; his son and daughter from his first marriage, Robert Birmingham (Amy), Whitfield, and Lori Birmingham Ferrari (Joe), Sinking Spring; one sister, Joan Birmingham Dunkelberger (Blaine), Shillington.He was predeceased by brother, James Birmingham, and sister, Bette Birmingham.A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Leibensperger Funeral Home, 22 Peach St., Leesport. A visitation will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ashley N. and Abby L. Birmingham to further their education, c/o LeibenspergerFuneral Homes Inc. Online condolences can be made at leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close