Francis M. Birmingham Jr., of Leesport, passed away May 8 at Reading Hospital.
He was the husband of Cathy Homm Birmingham.
Born in Ashland State General Hospital, Francis spent his early years in Frackville. He was the son of Francis M. Sr. and Elizabeth Roberts Birmingham.
He worked at Rockwell International and later owned his own mail and shipping company. He was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hamburg. He was an active member of Bern Township Lions Club. He was a four letterman at Central Catholic High School in Reading in the 1960s. In his later years, he was an avid fan of his children's sports, and enjoyed old Western movies.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are their twin daughters, Ashley N. and Abby L. Birmingham, Leesport; his son and daughter from his first marriage, Robert Birmingham (Amy), Whitfield, and Lori Birmingham Ferrari (Joe), Sinking Spring; one sister, Joan Birmingham Dunkelberger (Blaine), Shillington.
He was predeceased by brother, James Birmingham, and sister, Bette Birmingham.
A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Leibensperger Funeral Home, 22 Peach St., Leesport. A visitation will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ashley N. and Abby L. Birmingham to further their education, c/o LeibenspergerFuneral Homes Inc. Online condolences can be made at leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 13, 2019