Francis M. "Frank" Garrity

Francis M. "Frank" Garrity Obituary

Francis M. "Frank" Garrity, 71, formerly of Saint Clair, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born April 11, 1949, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Edward M. and Genevieve (Matuscavage) Garrity.

He was a 1967 graduate of Nativity BVM High School.

Frank served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.

He retired from Phillips Van Heusen and worked as a courier at Community Banks.

He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and AMVETS.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Patrick Garrity; nephew, Christopher Garrity.

Surviving are his friend and caregiver, Chris Palko, of Middleport; sister, Kathy Phillips and her husband, Joe, of Pottsville; brother, John Garrity and his wife, Barbara, of Saint Clair; brother, Mark Garrity and his wife, Dee, of Lake Wynonah; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, with the Rev. Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund at the above address. Burial with military honors will be in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 8, 2020
