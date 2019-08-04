|
|
Longtime Coronado resident, Francis Malinoski, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 82.
Born June 14, 1937, Francis was one of seven children born to the late John Malinoski and Frances Stabinski Malinoski, of Shenandoah.
Francis was a graduate of J.W. Cooper High School in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania State University Schuylkill Haven Campus and from San Diego State University. He enlisted in the Navy on Sept. 11, 1957.
CPO Malinoski proudly served the Navy first as a nuclear power plant operator and finally as chief interior communications electrician (SS). During his naval career, Francis served on board five submarines: USS Tusk, USS Nautilus (the world's first nuclear-powered submarine), USS Skate, USS Daniel Boone (the first ballistic missile submarine permanently assigned to the Pacific fleet) and USS Pintado (the first submarine to successfully launch the Harpoon missile). Amongst Francis's favorite Navy memories was crossing the Arctic Circle on Skate on July 15, 1962, and Skate's historic "Rendezvous with the Seadragon" at the Arctic Circle on Aug. 2, 1962. In the 1970s, Francis served on the United States Naval Advisory Group in Saigon, Republic of Vietnam. On Oct. 28, 1970, the president of the United States awarded Francis the Bronze Star Medal with Combat "V" for Heroic Achievement. After 20 years of active duty, Francis transferred to the Fleet Reserve of the Navy and retired in 2007 from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service within the Department of Defense.
Francis enjoyed traveling, especially with his sister, Bernie. Together, Francis and Bernie traveled throughout the United States and around the world. Francis was well known for pointing out that he "learned to be a traveler rather than a tourist." Although Francis and his sister were separated by many miles and their travels over recent years dwindled, they remained very close.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two brothers, John "Jack" Malinoski and Anthony Malinoski; three sisters, Victoria Malinoski, Joan "Jennie" Malinoski and Grace Mazurkiewicz.
He is survived by his sister, Colonel Bernadine "Bernie" Malinoski, U.S.A.F.R. (Retired); his sister-in-law, Rose Anne Malinoski; nieces and nephews.
Francis's final six months were spent at the lovely Coronado Retirement Village, where he was surrounded by gracious and caring attendants who brightened his days. Their devotion and kindness will never be forgotten.
Francis leaves behind a wide circle of friends who will miss him dearly. A burial at sea will take place at a later date. Fair Winds and Following Seas, our dear Francis.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 4, 2019