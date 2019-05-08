Francis P. "Pudgy" Zelinsky, 83, of New Philadelphia, passed away with his loving family by his side Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Saint Clair, Oct. 24, 1935, he was a son of the late Frank and Helen Kuziak Zelinsky.
Francis worked as a heavy equipment operator for Schlouch Inc. until retiring. He enjoyed being with all his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Zelinsky, and a sister, Dolores Hobbs.
Francis is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rose Mary Murray Zelinsky; two daughters, Sherry Baddick and her husband, David, and Lori Bacon and her husband, Mark Sr.; a son, Scott Zelinsky and his wife, Ashley; six grandchildren, Mark Jr., Casey, Lauren, David, Jake and Izabella; four great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Mark III, Alexa and Addison; a sister, Joan Harp, Virginia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Friday, May 10, at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald Minner officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church Memorial Fund, 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959, or to , 65 E. Elizabeth Ave., Suite 502, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 8, 2019