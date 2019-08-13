|
Frank A. Barone, 90, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Pottsville, June 20, 1929, he was a son of the late James and Florence (Romano) Barone.
He was the widower of Ann (Horan) Barone, who passed away in 2011.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel and a former member of St. Kieran Roman Catholic Church, Heckscherville, where he had been very active.
Frank had served in the Army during the Korean War.
He was formerly employed by Indiantown Gap Military Reservation in the maintenance department.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles, Joseph and Rita Barone, Colletta Brown, Rose Place, Betty Ann Miller and Veronica Schmitt.
Surviving are three daughters, Barbara Barone, Heckscherville, Donna, wife of Jeff Lang, West West Terrace, and Rita, wife of Paul Pfeiffenberger, Allentown; a son, Frank Barone, husband of Laurie, Pottsville; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Lang Cogan, wife of Mike Cogan, Lake Wynonah, Amanda Pfeiffenberger Sutjak, wife of Bob, Allentown, Mary Beth Lang, West West Terrace, Tony Barone, Pottsville, Paul Pfeiffenberger, Allentown, Kimberly Barone O'Brien, wife of Ben, Pottsville, and Alex Pfeiffenberger; great-grandchildren, Mason Cogan, Hannah Sutjak and Shane Cogan; sister, Mary Bergen, Blandon; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Michael the Archangel, Minersville, with Monsignor Edward O'Connor officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona; and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday at the church. The family requests donations in Frank's memory to St. Michael the Archangel, 538 Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954. Interment will follow Mass at St. Patrick Calvary Cemeteries, Pottsville. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 13, 2019