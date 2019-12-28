|
Frank D. "Sankie" Morris Sr., 86, of Pitt Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.
Born Monday, June 26, 1933, in Tuscarora, he was a son of the late Robert and Julia (Zuber) Morris.
Frank was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret M. (Kufrovich) Morris, Nov. 5, 2019; sisters, Anna Seladones, Julia Morris and Marie Correll; brothers, Edward and Robert Morris.
Frank worked as a milk man in his youth and served honorably in the Air Force during the Korean War. Frank retired from the former J.E. Morgan Knitting Mills, Hometown, and worked in the textile industry his whole life. He was a member of Holy Cross RCC, New Philadelphia. Frank belonged to Holy Name Societies of Holy Cross and the former Ss. Peter & Paul RCC, Tamaqua. A former grand knight of Knights of Columbus Father Henry Baker Lodge, Tamaqua, Frank was an active member of Catholic War Veterans of Schuylkill County. Frank also belonged to the Tamaqua Legion and Tuscarora Fire Company. In retirement, Frank served as crossing guard for St. Jerome School, and the students referred to him as "Mr. Safety." Frank was an accomplished center fielder for the Tuscarora baseball team as a young man and was an ardent Notre Dame football fan.
Frank always had a ticket to sell in support of local charities and his bingos were legendary, for Frank made the best bleenies and egg salad.
Surviving are son, Frank Morris Jr. and his wife, Annette, of Tamaqua; daughters, Martha DiBuo, wife of Rick, of Barnesville, and Olga Morris-Williams, of Barnesville; grandchildren, Danielle and Alexandra.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, 570-668-2550 A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Holy Cross RCC, 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Interment will be at a later time in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Donations may be made in Frank's name to Wreaths Across America, 4 Point St. (P.O. Box 249), Columbia Falls, ME 04623. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
