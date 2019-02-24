Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Demcher Jr.. View Sign

Frank Demcher Jr., 63, also known as "Sam," of Tremont, lost his battle with cancer peacefully at home Friday with his loving family by his side.



Sam was born April 19, 1955, in Pottsville. He was a son of the late Frank and Margaret Condrack Demcher, of Forestville.



He was a graduate of Minersville Area High School and a graduate of



Sam was a retired U.S. postal carrier who serviced Saint Clair and Tremont. Sam was an active member of Newtown Fish and Game, Newtown Firehouse and Forestville Fire Company No. 1. He played accordion for former Demcher Brothers and Yak-Tam Billy Urban orchestras alongside his brothers. Over his lifetime he was very active in his community and contributed to many causes dear to his heart.



Sam was a beloved husband, father, pappy, brother and friend. Sam was always up for a good game of Euchre, watching football and rooting for his beloved Oakland Raiders and enjoying life. Most of all, Sam loved spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren who adored him. The love and devotion he had for his wife and daughters was endless. He was a man who was admired and loved by all who knew him. He loved to make people laugh.



He is survived by wife, Debra Bernd, to whom he was married for almost 40 years; daughters, Lindsey Demcher, Tremont, and Courtney Bohler, wife of Carl, Pine Grove; grandkids, Chloe, Carter and Olivia; four brothers, Gene Demcher, husband of Carol, Minersville, Kenny Demcher, husband of Jill, Harrisburg, Gerard Demcher, husband of Chris, Minersville, and David Demcher, husband of Gorgi, King of Prussia; nieces and nephews.



Sam's wish was to have a Celebration of Life Dinner in his honor. The celebration will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sweet Arrow Lake Clubhouse in Pine Grove. Please join us in celebrating the life of a special man. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Ronald McDonald House, 745 W. Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.



104 South 4th Street

Minersville , PA 17954

